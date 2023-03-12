ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A portrait carving of Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court and Brooklyn Native Ruth Bader Ginsburg is set to be unveiled this Spring at the New York State Capitol.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Sunday, and according to a statement, the portrait of Justice Ginsburg will be the first new carving added to the Great Western Staircase since its completion back in 1898.

Justice Ginsburg will be the seventh woman depicted in the staircase gallery. The statement adds that the location — which is on the second floor — will place Justice Ginsburg at a level of the building where only men have been featured.

The portrait will be placed directly above U.S. Supreme Court’s First Chief Justice John Jay.

The Ginsburg Family, according to the statement, approved sculptor Meredith Bergmann’s model of the proposed portrait carving in November 2022

“My brother and I, and the entire Ginsburg family, are deeply moved that our mother’s home state of New York has honored her by placing her image in the magnificent Western Staircase,” Jane Ginsburg and Jim Ginsburg said in the Governor’s statement. “It is particularly fitting that she will appear close to John Jay, her great predecessor on the US Supreme Court, whom she admired.”

The portrait is set to be unveiled in Spring of 2023.

The other six women featured on the Great Western Staircase include Revolutionary War soldier Molly Pitcher, Suffragist Leader Susan B. Anthony, and Civil War nurses Clara Barton and Elmina P. Spencer.