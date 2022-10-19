ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is adding more programs aimed to better protect survivors of domestic violence and their advocates. This comes a day after the Governor signed a packet of legislation bolstering support.

Those added programs the state announced Wednesday include raising awareness of consumer protections survivors have in New York, such as address confidentiality, opt-out options for telephone or other service contracts, rental release, and more.

Ultimately, advocates say these bills just now signed into law are critical to help to fill loopholes in the court system.

“Once you start to unpack the many reasons that someone might have for not leaving, you start to understand just why these bills are so important,” says Meaghan de Chateauvieux, President and CEO of Willow Domestic Violence Center.

Five new laws in NYS are strengthening protections for survivors of domestic violence. One of the big measures being championed by victim advocates surrounds orders of protection, specifically when it comes to firearms. Prior to this, it was up to a judge’s discretion to even ask the question in the first place.

“This makes it so that there’s now way around that. So often times, the judge might not ask. Now the judge is required to ask,” explains de Chateauvieux.

“And they’re required to ask both parties, are there firearms in the house? You might hear from the abusive partner, ‘oh no, just it’s all good, there’s no firearms.’ And you might hear from the victim, ‘actually, yea there’s a shotgun up in the attic.’ and so making sure the judge has the full awareness of the full situation,” she adds.

Another bill now signed into law allows voter registration records of survivors be kept confidential in certain cases.

“If I don’t want you to know where I live and I want to hide that from you and then that becomes public because of my voter registration, keeping that address confidential is really critically important. It’s not about who you’re voting for, it’s about your safety,” says de Chateauvieux.

Survivor advocates believe these new laws will also help encourage victims of domestic violence to seek support.

“Most victims have been told by their abusers or perpetrators that the court’s not going to help you, you know, the police aren’t going to help you. They feel pretty hopeless, usually,” says Sheri Tehan, Crime Victim Specialist with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“I do think any information we can get out there to victims that there are laws in place to help. That the police will come and they will help you. I think that’s very very important because it counters what the perpetrators are telling them all the time,” Tehan says.

According to Willow’s 2021 data report, there were more than 45,000 calls to 911 pertaining to domestic disputes in Monroe County alone.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1800-799-7233.

Monroe County also has its own Domestic Violence Consortium, made up of more than 50 organizations dedicated to providing support for victims.