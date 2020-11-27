New York state surpasses single-day record for COVID-19 tests with 219K

Andrew Cuomo holds up a Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing on Long Island before the holiday. After disclosing that he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person, Cuomo asked New Yorkers to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities. (Kevin P. Coughlin/State of New York via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a release from Governor Cuomo’s office, today marks a second straight day with a total number of tests done, with 219,442 reported.

The Governor said the positive rate in all focus areas is 5.6%, and outside the micro-cluster areas is 3.13%. That makes the whole state positivity rate at 3.72%.

Here’s a further breakdown of the numbers as provided by the state:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/25) % Positive Yesterday (11/26) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.74% 4.90% 5.69% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.17% 3.18% 3.72% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.70% 2.68% 3.13%

Here are Monroe County’s focus zone numbers:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average

4.41% 4.17% 4.72% 4.99% 5.46% 5.95% 3.58% 3.72% 4.06% 4.39%

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,588.