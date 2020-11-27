New York state surpasses single-day record for COVID-19 tests with 219K

New York State

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Andrew Cuomo holds up a Thanksgiving-themed face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing on Long Island before the holiday. After disclosing that he will no longer be celebrating Thanksgiving with his 89-year-old mother in-person, Cuomo asked New Yorkers to abandon plans for in-person Thanksgiving festivities. (Kevin P. Coughlin/State of New York via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a release from Governor Cuomo’s office, today marks a second straight day with a total number of tests done, with 219,442 reported.

The Governor said the positive rate in all focus areas is 5.6%, and outside the micro-cluster areas is 3.13%. That makes the whole state positivity rate at 3.72%.

Here’s a further breakdown of the numbers as provided by the state:

STATEWIDE11/8- 11/14 % Positive11/15- 11/21 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/25) % PositiveYesterday (11/26) % Positive 
 
 
All focus area statewide % positive4.81%4.51%4.74%4.90%5.69% 
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included2.86%2.89%3.17%3.18%3.72% 
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included2.47%2.44%2.70%2.68%3.13% 

Here are Monroe County’s focus zone numbers:

FOCUS ZONE11/8- 11/14 % Positive11/15- 11/21 % PositiveDay Prior 7-day Rolling AverageYesterday 7-day Rolling AverageCurrent 7-day Rolling average
4.41%4.17%4.72%4.99%5.46% 
5.95%3.58%3.72%4.06%4.39%

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,588.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss