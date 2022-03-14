ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the state’s fewest daily cases reported since last summer, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

Officials from the governor’s office reported 902 new confirmed cases, the fewest since July 18, 2021, and a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.42%.

“As we mark two years since the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in New York State, it’s meaningful to see how effective our fight against the virus has been,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “We’ve made real progress over the course of this pandemic thanks to trusted tools like vaccines and boosters. Millions of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and boosted, and I encourage everyone to talk to their doctor and schedule a vaccine for yourself and your family.”

Monday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 62,039

– 62,039 Total Positive – 902

– 902 Percent Positive – 1.45%

– 1.45% 7-Day Average Percent Positive -1.42%

-1.42% Patient Hospitalization – 1,083 (+31)

– 1,083 (+31) Patients Newly Admitted – 87

– 87 Patients in ICU – 168 (-6)

– 168 (-6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 94 (-5)

– 94 (-5) Total Discharges -288,478 (+129)

-288,478 (+129) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10

– 10 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,960 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 54,960 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 69,689 Total vaccine doses administered – 37,230,759

– 37,230,759 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 8,068

– 8,068 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 94,890

– 94,890 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

– 91.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

– 83.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

– 85.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) -82.1%

-82.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%

– 72.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

– 81.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%

– 73.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

– 89.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Sunday, March 13, 2022 Capital Region 9.61 9.38 8.81 Central New York 18.37 20.04 19.90 Finger Lakes 6.35 6.63 6.78 Long Island 6.48 6.68 6.64 Mid-Hudson 8.24 7.40 7.25 Mohawk Valley 11.04 11.27 11.16 New York City 7.25 7.57 7.57 North Country 15.17 15.00 14.39 Southern Tier 13.16 13.22 13.13 Western New York 6.58 6.72 6.57 Statewide 8.18 8.33 8.25

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: