New York reaches lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 1

WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

April 5, 2021 – Queens – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of the statewide “Roll Up Your Sleeve” ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers, especially those from neighborhoods where COVID was most devastating, to get vaccinated. The ads will be shown on television and online statewide beginning April 7. The ads were directed by Contagion screenplay writer Scott Burns, and shot at New York City’s Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. This effort comes as universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16-years-of-age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 6. This comes nearly a month earlier than President Biden’s May 1 deadline for states to enact universal eligibility. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state has reached its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

Gov. Cuomo announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York dropped to 3,963, the first time under 4,000 since December 1. Additionally, the governor announced the statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76%, the lowest since November 21, and the statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05%, the lowest since November 25.

“New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state’s public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it’s critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press release. “Washing hands, staying appropriately socially distanced and wearing masks are important things each of us can do to slow the spread. New York State is opening more vaccination sites and expanding eligibility for the vaccine to get more shots in arms, faster. This has been an incredibly trying time for all New Yorkers, and I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can’t give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Thursday’s

data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 249,103
  • Total Positive – 6,884
  • Percent Positive – 2.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.05%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,963 (-128)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -459
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 492
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 886 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 559 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 169,267 (+534)
  • Deaths – 46
  • Total Deaths – 41,347

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1090.01%30%
Central New York620.01%31%
Finger Lakes1870.02%38%
Long Island6630.02%34%
Mid-Hudson4330.02%44%
Mohawk Valley480.01%40%
New York City20260.02%32%
North Country240.01%54%
Southern Tier800.01%48%
Western New York3310.02%34%
Statewide39630.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region237201 18%
Central New York262183 30%
Finger Lakes397239 38%
Long Island851659 24%
Mid-Hudson677422 40%
Mohawk Valley9779 21%
New York City2,5582,007 23%
North Country5934 46%
Southern Tier12670 45%
Western New York547364 35%
Statewide5,8114,258 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region2.34%2.29%2.25%
Central New York1.49%1.50%1.44%
Finger Lakes3.13%3.09%3.11%
Long Island3.85%3.71%3.50%
Mid-Hudson3.76%3.72%3.63%
Mohawk Valley1.76%1.89%1.99%
New York City3.44%3.37%3.33%
North Country1.78%1.70%1.64%
Southern Tier0.75%0.80%0.82%
Western New York4.84%4.84%4.73%
Statewide3.16%3.12%3.05%

