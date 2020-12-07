New York ranks fifth-best state for working parents according to new study

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- It’s been a challenging year for working parents in the U.S. New York is one of seven states that provide paid family leave, and one of the reasons the state was ranked in the top ten best states for working parents, according to Business.org.

New York scored 66.6 out of 100 points based on six metrics used by Business.org to determine which states including the District of Columbia were the most parent-friendly. Family and medical leave, rent to income ratio, and unemployment rate change from 2019-2020 were some of the assessed metrics.

Metric information was gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and each metric was weighted by percentage. The unemployment rate change from September 2019 to September 2020 and the income to rent ratio counted as 30% each for a total of 60%.

Paid family leave, medical leave, and job-protected leave (lower employer size threshold/lower employee tenure/hours worked requirement) counted as 10% each, making up the remaining 40%.

“Rent as a percentage of household income” for New York was 30.1% and the unemployment rate change was +5.8%. Because the state offers paid family/medical leave and job-protected leave it received the full 40%.

Nevada was ranked the worst state for working parents. It’s “rent as a percentage of household income” was 30.5%, while the unemployment rate change was +8.9%. The state offers no paid family/medical leave nor job-protected leave.

In June 2019 the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) placed the U.S. at the bottom of the list of family-friendly countries for failure to provide maternity or paternity leave at the federal level.

The U.S. joined nine other countries including Canada, Mexico, and New Zealand with “no comparable data” to determine the percentage of children under three years of age in childcare, nor the percentage of children over the age of three and school-aged children in childcare.

Ten best states for working parents

District of Columbia- 82.7 Washington- 75.6 New Jersey- 75.1 Iowa- 68.5 New York- 66.6 Massachusetts- 66.1 Rhode Island- 65.6 Montana- 64.1 Minnesota- 62.5 Maine- 59.9

Ten worst states for working parents