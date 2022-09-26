ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to a new study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP (RMFW Law), personal injury lawyers in New York City, New York is among the top 10 states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths. New York ranks 4th with 2,534 fatalities over an eight-year period.

RMFW Law used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2012 to 2020 to get the total number of pedestrian deaths.

They then totaled the number of deaths to find out which state had the most, and averaged the totals for each year to find which recorded the highest number of pedestrian deaths per year.

Top U.S. states with the most pedestrian deaths

Rank State Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020) 1 California 7,724 2 Florida 5,615 3 Texas 5,225 4 New York 2,534 5 Georgia 1,962 6 North Carolina 1,787 7 Arizona 1,639 8 New Jersey 1,490 9 Pennsylvania 1,426 10 Michigan 1,365

Average number of pedestrians killed per year

State 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Avg. Calif. 986 972 978 940 933 819 709 734 653 858 Fla. 696 713 706 654 653 588 588 499 477 624 Texas 687 649 616 608 675 479 479 480 482 581 N.Y. 231 268 268 246 307 264 264 336 303 282 Ga. 279 236 262 253 232 163 163 176 167 218 N.C. 228 209 224 198 200 172 172 174 200 199 Ariz. 222 212 236 213 186 142 142 151 122 182 N.J. 173 175 173 183 163 168 168 129 156 166 Pa. 143 147 197 147 170 161 161 147 163 158 Mich. 171 141 142 156 163 148 148 148 130 152

States with the fewest pedestrian deaths

Rank State Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020) 1 Wyoming 53 2 Vermont 54 3 North Dakota 55 4 South Dakota 73 5 District of Columbia 87 6 Alaska 99 7 New Hampshire 103 8 Rhode Island 108 9 Maine 116 10 Idaho 123

To view the full report, you can visit the RMFW Law website.