ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to a new study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP (RMFW Law), personal injury lawyers in New York City, New York is among the top 10 states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths. New York ranks 4th with 2,534 fatalities over an eight-year period.
RMFW Law used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2012 to 2020 to get the total number of pedestrian deaths.
They then totaled the number of deaths to find out which state had the most, and averaged the totals for each year to find which recorded the highest number of pedestrian deaths per year.
Top U.S. states with the most pedestrian deaths
|Rank
|State
|Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
|1
|California
|7,724
|2
|Florida
|5,615
|3
|Texas
|5,225
|4
|New York
|2,534
|5
|Georgia
|1,962
|6
|North Carolina
|1,787
|7
|Arizona
|1,639
|8
|New Jersey
|1,490
|9
|Pennsylvania
|1,426
|10
|Michigan
|1,365
Average number of pedestrians killed per year
|State
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|Avg.
|Calif.
|986
|972
|978
|940
|933
|819
|709
|734
|653
|858
|Fla.
|696
|713
|706
|654
|653
|588
|588
|499
|477
|624
|Texas
|687
|649
|616
|608
|675
|479
|479
|480
|482
|581
|N.Y.
|231
|268
|268
|246
|307
|264
|264
|336
|303
|282
|Ga.
|279
|236
|262
|253
|232
|163
|163
|176
|167
|218
|N.C.
|228
|209
|224
|198
|200
|172
|172
|174
|200
|199
|Ariz.
|222
|212
|236
|213
|186
|142
|142
|151
|122
|182
|N.J.
|173
|175
|173
|183
|163
|168
|168
|129
|156
|166
|Pa.
|143
|147
|197
|147
|170
|161
|161
|147
|163
|158
|Mich.
|171
|141
|142
|156
|163
|148
|148
|148
|130
|152
States with the fewest pedestrian deaths
|Rank
|State
|Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
|1
|Wyoming
|53
|2
|Vermont
|54
|3
|North Dakota
|55
|4
|South Dakota
|73
|5
|District of Columbia
|87
|6
|Alaska
|99
|7
|New Hampshire
|103
|8
|Rhode Island
|108
|9
|Maine
|116
|10
|Idaho
|123
To view the full report, you can visit the RMFW Law website.