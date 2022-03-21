NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked the second-worst state for doctors.

A new report from WalletHub studied each state to determine which are the best suited for doctors to practice. The person-finance website highlighted how doctors are one of the most essential professions, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and their contributions to society as individuals continue to fight against the virus.

Despite doctors’ crucial place in communities, some states fell to the bottom list when determining the best places for the health officials to practice. One of these lowly ranked states included New York.

To complete the study WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranged from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals in the state to the quality of the public hospital system.

New York was ranked 47th for its average annual wage of physicians which was also determined based on the cost of living within the state. New York also fell short for its annual malpractice liability insurance rate which it was ranked 50th for.

Additionally, New York was ranked 50th for the number of hospitals in the state, 48th for projected physicians within the state by 2028, and 51st for malpractice award payout amount per capita.

However, New York was higher on the list for the average monthly starting salary of physicians which was ranked 16th. It also had a higher rating than about half the other states in the projected percentage of the population 65 years old or older by 2030 which it was ranked 28th for.

Overall New York’s overall was scored 43.17 and was 50th out of 51, ranking only above Rhode Island. It was scored a 42 for opportunity and competition and 44 for the medical environment.

At the top of the list was South Dakota with a total score of 69.37, Minnesota with a score of 67.82, and Wisconsin with a score of 67.42. The complete list of rankings can be found below.

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 1 South Dakota 69.37 7 22 2 Minnesota 67.82 2 6 3 Wisconsin 67.41 10 11 4 Montana 67.19 9 5 5 Idaho 66.02 28 9 6 Iowa 64.78 4 30 7 Nebraska 63.59 34 1 8 Kansas 63.53 15 7 9 North Dakota 62.54 31 27 10 Mississippi 62.03 14 29 11 Arizona 61.88 21 33 12 Alabama 61.86 6 28 13 Tennessee 60.91 13 16 14 Maine 60.69 43 4 15 Utah 60.30 37 3 16 Oklahoma 59.88 3 19 17 North Carolina 59.55 5 2 18 Louisiana 59.49 22 46 19 Indiana 59.48 1 17 20 Michigan 59.37 11 8 21 Georgia 59.22 19 25 22 South Carolina 58.43 18 18 23 Kentucky 58.31 23 48 24 Nevada 58.10 39 39 25 Missouri 57.09 12 32 26 West Virginia 56.83 24 45 27 Texas 56.07 17 12 28 Colorado 56.01 35 13 29 Pennsylvania 55.46 16 21 30 Wyoming 55.44 40 50 31 Florida 54.41 27 31 32 Virginia 53.98 33 15 33 Washington 53.51 36 36 34 Ohio 53.40 8 40 35 Arkansas 52.79 20 26 36 California 52.06 47 14 37 New Hampshire 51.95 25 38 38 New Mexico 51.32 26 42 39 Illinois 51.19 30 49 40 Maryland 50.74 46 43 41 Connecticut 50.69 49 23 42 Oregon 49.90 38 20 43 Massachusetts 49.89 50 10 44 Vermont 48.74 48 35 45 Hawaii 47.12 45 41 46 Alaska 46.00 32 34 47 New Jersey 45.67 44 37 48 Delaware 45.49 29 51 49 District of Columbia 44.01 51 24 50 New York 43.17 42 44 51 Rhode Island 39.84 41 47

The full study and more information can be found on the Wallethub website.