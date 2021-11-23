New York ranked 9th safest state during the pandemic

New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, safety is an important factor for United States citizens.

The personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics to determine which states are the safest. The data included the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

The study determined that the District of Columbia was the safest state during the pandemic with a score of 91.30. The District of Columbia was followed by Connecticut with a score of 86.64 and Rhode Island with a score of 86.53. According to the data, Wyoming was the least safe state with a score of 18.65.

Source: WalletHub

Specifically, New York was ranked 12th for vaccination rate, 11th for positive testing, 20th for hospitalization rates, and 9th for their death rate. Overall New York was ranked the 9th safest state during the pandemic with a score of 78.86. The rest of the states were ranked as follows:

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score 
1District of Columbia91.30
2Connecticut86.64
3Rhode Island86.53
4Florida85.90
5Massachusetts85.43
6Vermont82.17
7California81.17
8Maryland78.88
9New York78.86
10Hawaii77.96
11New Jersey77.93
12North Carolina74.21
13Illinois70.15
14New Hampshire69.85
15Louisiana68.27
16Washington67.33
17Oklahoma67.31
18Mississippi67.15
19Virginia67.14
20Texas66.81
21Kansas64.98
22Alabama64.32
23Maine63.74
24South Carolina62.75
25Delaware60.53
26Oregon59.75
27Pennsylvania59.49
28Georgia58.94
29Arkansas58.83
30Tennessee57.07
31Minnesota56.03
32Utah55.24
33Wisconsin54.36
34Nevada52.37
35Alaska49.65
36Nebraska49.12
37Michigan47.23
38Indiana46.72
39New Mexico45.35
40Iowa45.16
41South Dakota44.32
42Colorado42.91
43Missouri42.81
44Arizona41.54
45Ohio39.02
46North Dakota35.48
47Idaho**32.44
48Kentucky27.78
49West Virginia24.15
50Montana23.59
51Wyoming18.56

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.

