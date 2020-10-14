New York ranked 2nd most energy efficient state, study finds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy is one of the biggest household expenses for American consumers, but New York was found to be one of the top energy efficient states.

According to the Department of Energy, adopting energy-efficient measures within a home could reduce utility costs up to 25%. The recent study “2020’s Most and Least Energy Efficient States,” measured efficiency of auto and home-energy consumption in 48 states to determine who was “doing more with less energy.”

The study determined that the most energy efficient states are Utah, New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota. Additionally, the least energy efficient states are South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama.

According to the survey, specific findings for New York State included high ranks across all forms of energy efficiency. This includes:

Top ranked state for transportation efficiency

Third for home energy efficiency

Twenty-third for vehicle-fuel efficiency

Read the full findings of the survey at the WalletHub website.