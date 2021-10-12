New York ranked 2nd best for energy efficiency

If you purchase a tower fan that is designed to circulate air, you can use it all year round to help regulate temperatures and reduce your home’s energy bills.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York has been ranked one of the best states in the country for energy efficiency.

In honor of National Energy Awareness Month in October, the personal-finance website WalletHub released the results of its 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Efficient States report. This report compared the auto and home-energy efficiency in 48 U.S. states.

According to WalletHub, nationwide energy consumption has declined 7% in the past year. However, the average American household will spend at least $2,000 a year on utilities and an additional $1,568 on motor fuel and oil.

Overall, WalletHub ranked Utah as the most energy-efficient state and South Carolina as the least energy-efficient. New York was determined to have the second-highest energy efficiency after it ranked high in both home energy efficiency and transportation efficiency.

Specifically, New York was found to have the highest transportation efficiency, second-highest auto energy efficiency and third-highest home energy efficiency.

To determine these rankings, WalletHub calculated the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days for “Home Energy Efficiency,” and divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency.

WalletHub confirmed that each dimension was weighted proportionally to reflect national patterns and graded on a 100-point scale. Alaska and Hawaii were not included in the report due to data limitations. The full report can be read on WalletHub’s website.