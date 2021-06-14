New York public transit providing free service for vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Monday, The Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a partnership with six public transportation companies upstate to offer a new vaccination incentive. Starting Tuesday, the transportation providers—including CDTA—will offer a week of free service to vaccinated individuals.

“Our incentive programs have pushed more New Yorkers to pull up their sleeve and have helped get us to the brink of crossing that critical threshold in our statewide vaccination rate,” Cuomo said in a written statement. “The vaccine continues to be our single best weapon against the virus, and if you get your first shot by July 14, you will qualify for seven days of free transportation at one of six major public transportation networks in Upstate New York.”

Anyone who gets the Johnson & Johnson shot or a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna at any provider in New York between June 15 and July 14 can get a free, unlimited seven-day pass. Show your proof of vaccination at a participating transportation redemption center by July 14 for access.

The six providers cover the Capital Region, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the Southern Tier: