NEW YORK, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans will join fellow mayors across the state Tuesday for what is being dubbed as the first-of-it’s-kind gathering in New York State.

The event, hosted by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, will kick off Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Along with the aforementioned officials, remarks will be made by Mayor Eric Adams of New York City, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard of Mount Vernon, Mayor Evans, Mayor Kathy Sheehan of Albany, Mayor Wilfred Rosas of Dunkirk, and Mayor Robert Restaino of Niagara Falls.

Also speaking will be Reverend Paul Thomas, Pastor of Buffalo AME Church and anti-gun violence advocates K. Bain.

The event is scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. State residents can follow on Facebook via a live link that can be found at www.gunviolenceawarenessmonthny.com.

According to state officials, Gun Violence Awareness Month is a month-long, statewide campaign in New York to raise awareness on the severe impact of gun violence in our communities.

In Rochester, the mayor is set to join the county executive and representatives of local anti-violence groups to discuss the campaign on Friday, June 3 at City Hall.

The city’s skyline will be lit orange from June 3-5 in recognition of the initiative.

Editor’s note: Tuesday’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EST.

