New York law ends driver’s license suspensions over unpaid fines

New York State

by: Chelsea Siegal and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York drivers who can’t afford to pay the entirety of a traffic fine will be able to do so via installments.

And, drivers will no longer face the risk of their licenses being suspended for that debt, thanks to legislation signed by the governor.

The Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act ends the practice of suspending the licenses of people who haven’t been able to pay their fines in full.

It will also allow people who currently have suspended licenses because of traffic debt to get them back.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation into law last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss