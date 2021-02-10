New York is the 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study finds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As 61 million Americans have reduced their car insurance coverage due to COVID-19, these rates continue to be pricy in New York State.
A recent study, States with the Cheapest and Most Expensive Car Insurance, found New York to be the second most expensive state in the country for car insurance. The study conducted by WalletHub collected quotes from auto insurance companies across all 50 states.
According to the study, an average yearly premium for car insurance in the state of New York costs drivers $1,828. This compared to the cheapest state for car insurance, Wyoming, with an average yearly premium of $274.
Specific findings for car insurance in New York State are included below:
- Full coverage car insurance costs 143% more than minimum coverage
- 16-year-olds pay 341% more for car insurance than 55-year-olds
- Women pay 6% more for car insurance
- Drivers with a DUI pay 85% more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record
Additionally, the Wallet Hub analysis determined that the top five cheapest car insurance companies in New York are:
- Main Street America
- Progressive
- Sterling Insurance
- Geico
- Utica Group
Here are some tips on how to lower your car insurance rates.
Get a car that’s cheap to cover
- Cars that are safer and cost less, like minivans and SUVs, are cheaper to insure than expensive, fast sports cars
Be on your best behavior
- Safe drivers with no history of accidents, tickets or arrests typically have cheaper rates
Take advantage of discounts
- Many companies have discounts for veterans, students, paperless statements, good driving records, bundle policies or have an anti-theft system
Build good credit
- Credit scores often factor into auto insurance rates. Those with no credit pay 67% more than people with excellent credit on average
Look locally
- Local insurers may provide lower rates, but are often overlooked
Choose a higher deductible
- Insurers may lower monthly rates in return for a higher deductible; the amount one personally has to pay when a claim is made. This can save money in the event of an accident
Select less comprehensive coverage
Consider pay-per-mile plans
- If you have a car, but rarely use it, or only drive locally, these plans may fit better. The insurance company will place a device on the vehicle to track mileage
For more on the recent study, visit the WalletHub website.