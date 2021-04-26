New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — While visiting the New York State Fairgrounds, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an increase in capacity for businesses across the state, beginning on May 15 and May 19.

Beginning May 15, gyms, fitness centers, and casinos in New York can have 50% capacity.

Beginning May 19, outdoor stadiums can have 33% spectator capacity.

Also on May 15, indoor offices will also be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

The Governor’s announcement comes the same day that museums and zoos can increase to 50% capacity and movie theaters can now have 33% capacity.

During his visit to the State Fairgrounds on Monday the Governor also announced that the New York State Fair will return this summer with 50% capacity over all 18 days.

He said that number is subject to change as the fair gets closer.