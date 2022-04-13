ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York I Love My Park Day.

Leading the event, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Parks & Trails New York will host this year’s “I Love My Park Day” on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York.

During “I Love My Parks Day,” volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on improvement projects.

According to State Park, the statewide event is a volunteer initiative aiming to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

“Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a press release.

“I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our State parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added.

Volunteer events for “I Love My Parks Day” in the North Country are listed below:

Adirondacks

Ausable Point Campground

Conifer-Emporium Conservation Easement & Cranberry Lake Wild Forest

Cranberry Lake Campground

Eighth Lake Campground

Fish Creek Pond Campground

Frontier Town Campground & Equestrian Area

Hearthstone Point Campground

Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area

Lake George Battlefield Park

Luzerne Campground

Meadowbrook Campground

Nicks Lake Campground

North Star Underground Railroad Museum

Northampton Beach Campground

Paul Smith’s College VIC

Warrenburgh Mills Historic District Park

Thousand Islands

Chaumont Boat Launch

Higley Flow State Park

Minna Anthony Common Nature Center

Point Au Roche State Park

Robert Moses State Park

The Black River Trail

Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area

Those interested in volunteering must register online prior to May 7. A full list of events can be found on the New York State Parks website.