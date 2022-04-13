ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York I Love My Park Day.
Leading the event, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Parks & Trails New York will host this year’s “I Love My Park Day” on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York.
During “I Love My Parks Day,” volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on improvement projects.
According to State Park, the statewide event is a volunteer initiative aiming to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.
“Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a press release.
“I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our State parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added.
Volunteer events for “I Love My Parks Day” in the North Country are listed below:
Adirondacks
- Ausable Point Campground
- Conifer-Emporium Conservation Easement & Cranberry Lake Wild Forest
- Cranberry Lake Campground
- Eighth Lake Campground
- Fish Creek Pond Campground
- Frontier Town Campground & Equestrian Area
- Hearthstone Point Campground
- Lake George Battlefield Day Use Area
- Lake George Battlefield Park
- Luzerne Campground
- Meadowbrook Campground
- Nicks Lake Campground
- North Star Underground Railroad Museum
- Northampton Beach Campground
- Paul Smith’s College VIC
- Warrenburgh Mills Historic District Park
Thousand Islands
- Chaumont Boat Launch
- Higley Flow State Park
- Minna Anthony Common Nature Center
- Point Au Roche State Park
- Robert Moses State Park
- The Black River Trail
- Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area
Those interested in volunteering must register online prior to May 7. A full list of events can be found on the New York State Parks website.