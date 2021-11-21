New York HEAP: Income requirements and how to apply for heating assistance

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Winter can be a challenging time for individuals and families trying to pay their bills and keep their homes warm.

According to the New York Public Service Commission, electric and natural gas bills are expected to be higher for the 2021-2022 winter season than last year, with natural gas projected to increase by an average of about 21% statewide. Propane has also increased about 30% since last winter according to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Propane Pricing Dashboard.

What is HEAP?

New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income people with the cost of heating their homes. Qualified applicants can receive one regular HEAP benefit per season and may also be eligible for an emergency HEAP benefit if they are in impending danger of running out of fuel or having their utility service shut off. The emergency HEAP benefit for the current season will open on January 3, 2022.

This season’s application period opened in October and continues through winter until funding for the program runs out. HEAP may help individuals who heat their homes with electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood or wood pellets, kerosene and corn.

Am I eligible?

You may be eligible if:

You and the members of your household are U.S. citizens, U.S. non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens

You provide a valid Social Security number for each household member

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Temporary Assistance or Supplemental Security Income

Your monthly household income is at or below the HEAP income guidelines.

You may be eligible for HEAP, even if you: Own your home Pay for heat as part of your rent Have money in the bank, stocks, bonds or other resources



2021-2022 HEAP Monthly Income Limits

In order to meet income requirements, your total household gross monthly income for your household size must be at or below the following guidelines:

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568

How do I apply?

New York residents living outside of New York City can apply online via the official New York State website.

HEAP applicants will need the following to apply for assistance: