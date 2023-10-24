ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York DMV announced that they have expanded a pre-screening tool for REAL ID and Enhanced ID applications to help residents avoid making multiple trips to the DMV.

According to the DMV, customers who visit a DMV office in 30 counties in New York, including Wayne County, will be able to take advantage of the pre-screening option, which is used to assure customers of the accuracy of their application.

Here’s how it works: applicants can submit their applications for either ID, proof of identification, or residency documents online. A representative will then review the paperwork and present feedback to the customer. This all happens before the customer heads out so they make sure they have everything.

Some counties, such as Monroe County, were not selected to have this option at the DMV. However, officials said that residents in non-participating counties can still use the original pre-screening checklist tool before arriving at a DMV location.

The deadline for customers to get a REAL or Enhanced ID in order to do things like traveling must get one starting May 7, 2025.