New York COVID hospitalizations continue to rise, 3.13% average positivity rate statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office updated New Yorkers Tuesday on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“Those who remain unvaccinated leave themselves and their loved ones exposed to the Delta variant making its way across the country,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve come so far and we can’t afford to go backward on the progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus. The vaccine is safe, effective, easily accessible and the best way to keep your community safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today.”

With 91 new COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, New York now has 1,813 hospitalized patients with the virus, as of Tuesday afternoon. Exactly one month ago, the state reported 352 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.



Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 90,571

Total Positive – 3,567

Percent Positive – 3.94%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,813 (+91)

Patients Newly Admitted – 266

Patients in ICU – 369 (+7)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 148 (+14)

Total Discharges – 189,360 (+172)

Deaths – 18

Total Deaths – 43,277

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,968,761

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,475

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,169

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, August 14, 2021 Sunday, August 15, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 Capital Region 4.52% 4.58% 4.55% Central New York 4.49% 4.67% 4.76% Finger Lakes 4.07% 4.25% 4.20% Long Island 3.69% 3.84% 3.90% Mid-Hudson 3.25% 3.16% 3.25% Mohawk Valley 3.79% 3.77% 3.67% New York City 2.60% 2.58% 2.60% North Country 3.88% 4.23% 4.18% Southern Tier 3.65% 3.72% 3.75% Western New York 3.24% 3.30% 3.27% Statewide 3.06% 3.09% 3.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, August 14, 2021 Sunday, August 15, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 Bronx 3.12% 3.08% 3.07% Kings 2.57% 2.51% 2.53% New York 2.01% 2.02% 2.07% Queens 2.74% 2.74% 2.79% Richmond 3.71% 3.67% 3.61%

Monday, 3,567 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,195,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,903 56 Allegany 3,630 3 Broome 19,322 37 Cattaraugus 5,902 5 Cayuga 6,711 39 Chautauqua 9,216 8 Chemung 8,008 12 Chenango 3,713 8 Clinton 4,953 1 Columbia 4,219 8 Cortland 4,101 10 Delaware 2,562 2 Dutchess 30,929 63 Erie 92,424 124 Essex 1,701 6 Franklin 2,670 7 Fulton 4,587 11 Genesee 5,537 9 Greene 3,561 8 Hamilton 335 0 Herkimer 5,392 4 Jefferson 6,405 10 Lewis 2,911 1 Livingston 4,630 5 Madison 4,729 7 Monroe 71,904 145 Montgomery 4,428 12 Nassau 192,939 338 Niagara 20,613 19 NYC 990,973 1,522 Oneida 23,336 40 Onondaga 40,807 96 Ontario 7,692 8 Orange 50,601 95 Orleans 3,221 4 Oswego 8,011 17 Otsego 3,651 14 Putnam 11,034 31 Rensselaer 11,888 29 Rockland 48,452 67 Saratoga 16,471 34 Schenectady 13,900 30 Schoharie 1,814 2 Schuyler 1,103 2 Seneca 2,088 2 St. Lawrence 7,015 21 Steuben 7,130 7 Suffolk 209,892 280 Sullivan 7,040 19 Tioga 3,981 7 Tompkins 4,661 5 Ulster 14,610 38 Warren 3,977 11 Washington 3,327 10 Wayne 6,067 25 Westchester 134,356 189 Wyoming 3,655 3 Yates 1,215 1

Monday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 3 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Nassau 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Suffolk 4 Washington 1

Monday, 22,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,641 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: