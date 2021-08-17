New York COVID hospitalizations continue to rise, 3.13% average positivity rate statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office updated New Yorkers Tuesday on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“Those who remain unvaccinated leave themselves and their loved ones exposed to the Delta variant making its way across the country,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve come so far and we can’t afford to go backward on the progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus. The vaccine is safe, effective, easily accessible and the best way to keep your community safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today.”

With 91 new COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, New York now has 1,813 hospitalized patients with the virus, as of Tuesday afternoon. Exactly one month ago, the state reported 352 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.
 
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 90,571
  • Total Positive – 3,567
  • Percent Positive – 3.94%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,813 (+91)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 266
  • Patients in ICU – 369 (+7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 148 (+14)
  • Total Discharges – 189,360 (+172)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 43,277
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,968,761
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,475
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,169
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, August 14, 2021Sunday, August 15, 2021Monday, August 16, 2021
Capital Region4.52%4.58%4.55%
Central New York4.49%4.67%4.76%
Finger Lakes4.07%4.25%4.20%
Long Island3.69%3.84%3.90%
Mid-Hudson3.25%3.16%3.25%
Mohawk Valley3.79%3.77%3.67%
New York City2.60%2.58%2.60%
North Country3.88%4.23%4.18%
Southern Tier3.65%3.72%3.75%
Western New York3.24%3.30%3.27%
Statewide3.06%3.09%3.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, August 14, 2021Sunday, August 15, 2021Monday, August 16, 2021
Bronx3.12%3.08%3.07%
Kings2.57%2.51%2.53%
New York2.01%2.02%2.07%
Queens2.74%2.74%2.79%
Richmond3.71%3.67%3.61%

Monday, 3,567 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,195,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,90356
Allegany3,6303
Broome19,32237
Cattaraugus5,9025
Cayuga6,71139
Chautauqua9,2168
Chemung8,00812
Chenango3,7138
Clinton4,9531
Columbia4,2198
Cortland4,10110
Delaware2,5622
Dutchess30,92963
Erie92,424124
Essex1,7016
Franklin2,6707
Fulton4,58711
Genesee5,5379
Greene3,5618
Hamilton3350
Herkimer5,3924
Jefferson6,40510
Lewis2,9111
Livingston4,6305
Madison4,7297
Monroe71,904145
Montgomery4,42812
Nassau192,939338
Niagara20,61319
NYC990,9731,522
Oneida23,33640
Onondaga40,80796
Ontario7,6928
Orange50,60195
Orleans3,2214
Oswego8,01117
Otsego3,65114
Putnam11,03431
Rensselaer11,88829
Rockland48,45267
Saratoga16,47134
Schenectady13,90030
Schoharie1,8142
Schuyler1,1032
Seneca2,0882
St. Lawrence7,01521
Steuben7,1307
Suffolk209,892280
Sullivan7,04019
Tioga3,9817
Tompkins4,6615
Ulster14,61038
Warren3,97711
Washington3,32710
Wayne6,06725
Westchester134,356189
Wyoming3,6553
Yates1,2151

Monday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx3
Cortland1
Erie2
Kings2
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Suffolk4
Washington1

Monday, 22,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,641 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region706,1241,088653,106758
Central New York554,711601518,276459
Finger Lakes714,946949671,436735
Long Island1,677,9444,3371,503,2683,232
Mid-Hudson1,332,3842,8361,191,8312,006
Mohawk Valley275,849350256,175291
New York City5,913,07510,8785,287,1106,956
North Country256,284256233,658238
Southern Tier366,814366341,354272
Western New York778,806750720,380694
Statewide12,576,93722,41111,376,59415,641

