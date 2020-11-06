New York Attorney General suing Sotheby’s auction house

Sandro Botticelli’s 15th-century painting called “Young Man Holding a Roundel” is displayed at Sotheby’s on Sept. 23, 2020, in New York. The painting will go on auction next year and art watchers will be seeing if it fetches more than its eye-watering $80 million estimate, despite the pandemic. Botticelli’s 15th-century portrait of a nobleman in “Young Man Holding a Roundel” is the highlight of Sotheby’s Masters Week sale series in New York in January. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (WTNE) — On Friday, New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, filed a lawsuit in New York County State Supreme Court against the international auction house, Sotheby’s. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Sotheby’s defrauded the state out of millions.

“Millionaires and billionaires cannot be allowed to evade taxes while every day Americans pay their fair share,” James said. “Sotheby’s violated the law and fleeced New York taxpayers out of millions just to boost its own sales. This lawsuit should send a clear message that no matter how well-connected or wealthy you are, no one is above the law.”

The complaint accuses Sotheby’s of using false “resale certificates” to avoid paying millions of dollars in sales tax. They allegedly helped make the bogus tax exemption certificates for an art collector client who they knew was ineligible to claim such an exemption.

As part of an over $10 million settlement agreement with the OAG in 2018, the client—Porsal Equities—admitted to improperly using the resale certificates, which violated the New York False Claims Act. They had claimed to be buying art for resale, when they were actually buying it for personal, private, residential display.

The lawsuit places the blame on Sotheby’s, who allegedly knew such purchases were not part of the normal course of an art dealer’s business, and not only accepted resale certificates, but “facilitated their creation.” The OAG accuses Sotheby’s of adding false information to certificates as far back as 2010.

Headquartered in New York City, Sotheby’s is internationally known as a luxury broker of art, jewelry, real estate, and other premium, expensive curious.