New York again funds expanded food assistance programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — On Tuesday, New York officials announced that the state would provide over $100 million in emergency food assistance to residents for the month of December. This is the 10th consecutive month that the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has added funding.

“The economic uncertainty resulting from this unprecedented public health emergency is causing untold hardship throughout New York State,” said OTDA Commissioner Mike Hein. “This continued assistance is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to feed themselves and their families as we collectively navigate the turmoil caused by the global pandemic.”

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is traditionally scaled based on household income. The added funding supports 700,000 low-income individuals and families who qualify for smaller benefits by distributing the maximum benefit amount instead.

As of October 2020, the state estimates that nearly 2.8 million New Yorkers rely on SNAP, which represents a little over 14% of the total population, and an 8% increase over October 2019. About half of all households receiving SNAP will receive additional benefits for December, amounting to about $145 per household.

Since April, the state has spend over $900 million to distribute added emergency benefits. People can pay for groceries at authorized vendors using SNAP accounts, and unused funds are carried over to the next month. The funds not only support food insecure families, but also helps keep retailers afloat.