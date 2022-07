Glyn Frink, 51 of Albany, pled guilty Wednesday to escaping from the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in September 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is appealing a recent court decision that deemed isolation and quarantine procedures unconstitutional. This follows a ruling in favor of claims that New York’s Rule 2.13 oversteps the separation of powers.

“We feel very confident that if we appeal this, we will be successful,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with Capital Correspondent Jamie Deline.