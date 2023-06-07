ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new state law is giving parents in the workplace more rights — specifically parents who are breastfeeding.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the law officially went into effect Wednesday. It requires all workplaces have the necessary resources for parents who need to pump breast milk when they return from maternity leave.

Hochul says the goal is to provide all parents with a safe, hygienic and private area to do what they need for their children.

In Monroe County, leaders announced the renewal of a five-year grant to URMC which will help local workplaces meet these new state guidelines.

“We’ve implemented new lactation support policies over the past year, policies that benefit our employees at all county-owned work places,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Not only are we providing our working moms private lactation rooms with the comfortable seating, access to running water, electricity, We’re also providing compensated break times for our employees as well to pump breast milk at work each day for their children.”

Following the conference, URMC also got to tour its four newest lactation spaces for parents at Marketplace Mall.