New partnership allows New Yorkers to camp in state parks

NEW YORK (WTEN) – A new partnership between New York State and New York City-based Tentrr will provide a new camping service at four State Parks in the Hudson Valley. Tentrr’s campsites are available to reserve at Harriman State Park, Taconic State Park, Lake Taghkanic State Park and Mills-Norrie State Park.

The service provides tents, sleeping accommodations and an array of equipment at each site. All items are set up and ready to use upon arrival and are maintained by Tentrr staff.

All locations include a 10-foot by 12-foot, canvas-walled tent on a raised platform. Each site has a queen-sized bed and memory foam mattress, a propane heating source, a solar-powered “sun” shower, a camp toilet, water container, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit, grill, and a picnic table with storage and benches.

Guests have the option of single, double, and triple sites. Singles sleep up to six, double sites sleep up to 12 and triples can accommodate group camping.

“The partnership with Tentrr is an opportunity to reach new visitors and encourage more New Yorkers to get outside and be active,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said. “We look forward to kicking off this summer and connecting people with the Hudson Valley’s many outdoor offerings. Not everyone has the equipment or the knowledge to enjoy camping in a state park, and this partnership is a great way to introduce this classic outdoor experience to more New Yorkers.”

“As a New York City-based company, it is great to partner with our home state supporting its incredible park system across the region,” said Todd King, Vice President of Marketing at Tentrr. “Through Tentrr, we hope New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors alike will explore the incredible natural resources and parks the state has to offer.”