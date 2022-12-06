ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state announced today that Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a new piece of legislation that they say will “improve the voting process.”

The legislation now requires that affidavit ballots that were cast by eligible voters — but cast at the wrong polling place — must be counted and canvassed. However, the vote still needs to be in the correct county and assembly district.

This also follows New York signing into law the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which “establishes rights of actions for denying or abridging the right of any member of a protected class to vote, provides assistance to language-minority groups,” and more.

“Access to the ballot box shouldn’t be held up by complicated and unclear voting processes,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “New York continues to lead the nation in taking critical steps forward to protect the fundamental right to vote. My administration is committed to empowering voters and improving the state’s electoral process, which has disenfranchised too many New Yorkers for too long.”

New York says that last-minute polling place changes can add confusion on Election Day, and this new law will help safeguard these votes.