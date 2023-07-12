BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new civil lawsuit filed Wednesday by families of the Tops mass shooting victims targets a number of social media companies, gun retailers, a body armor manufacturer and the mass shooter’s parents.

The complaint affirms that the defendants enabled the mass shooting to be carried out by self-proclaimed white supremacist Payton Gendron. The act of violence killed 10 people and injured three others, 11 of whom were Black, on May 14 of last year.

“There were many people who helped him load that gun,” attorney Ben Crump said. “It is over objective, as we have said previously, to make sure that everybody who loaded that gun is held to account. They were the conspirators, even if they don’t want to admit it.”

Attornies say they dug into a number of online digital platforms, with those named in the lawsuit being Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Reddit, Amazon and Twitch, Google, Alphabet, YouTube, Discord, Snap and 4Chan. The lawsuit references that Gendron was “radicalized” by these social media platforms, directly leading to him carrying out the attack.

“What we found is downright scary,” attorney Terry Connors said. “The influence, the radicalization, the engagement, the enablement that occurred on the internet is something that has to stop.”

Gendron live-streamed the mass shooting on Twitch, and video of the attack made its rounds on the internet in the days that followed.

“People were tagging me and Zaire [Goodman’s] dad in the video on social media,” Zeneta Everhart, the mother of shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, said. “We did not want to see that. No one should be looking at that. It wasn’t a movie, it wasn’t pretend, it was real.”

In May 2023, a separate wrongful death lawsuit was filed against social media companies, alleging that the companies provided a platform that fed Gendron violent, racist content while maximizing their advertising revenue.

Attornies tied to the lawsuit filed Wednesday expressed similar sentiments, referencing in the suit that some of these social media platforms continued to make money while allowing their users, like Gendron, to become addicted and radicalized.

“Corporations have put profits before people,” attorney Amy Keller said. “We have detailed in our complaint how social media companies knew there was a problem.”

The other defendants named in the lawsuit all connect to how Gendron obtained the weapons, attachments and body armor he used to carry out the attack. These include RMA Armament, Vintage Firearms, Jimay’s Flea Market and MEAN Arms, as well as his parents.

The lawsuit states Gendron purchased body armor from RMA Armament, the rifle used to carry out the shooting at Vintage Firearms (that featured a MEAN Arms MA Lock) and a high-capacity magazine from Jimay’s Flea Market. It then alludes to Gendron’s parents as enablers of the attack, referencing that they bought their son a rifle when he was 16 years old and also that they should have known about the attack as it was planned in their home.

“Justice will hopefully be one day we can get gun control,” Mark Talley, the son of Tops shooting victim Geraldine Talley, said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen the devastating effects that guns can have on the community, family and the population.”

The full 171-page lawsuit can be viewed below. The press conference announcing the lawsuit can be seen in the video player above.