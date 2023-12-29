ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is almost upon us — and with that comes a host of changes to New York law.

New Yorkers will start to see the effects as quickly as January 1. These include new rules and regulations, toll changes on the New York State Thruway, and increases in the minimum wage.

Below is a compilation of the many changes New Yorkers can expect as we enter 2024. Click on each headline for more.

An amendment will raise the age to operate an ATV from ten years old to 14 years old. The amendment will also allow children under 16 to only be allowed to ride it on public land and under supervision.

The legislation was created due to some ATV crashes involving minors operating the vehicles, some even being fatal.

The amendment will soon take effect near the end of February.

The measure directs the State Health Department to create the Community Doula Directory, where expecting parents can find resources in their own communities, and see what service is covered by Medicaid.

Another change taking effect on New Year’s Day — the minimum wage is going up in Upstate New York to $15 an hour, which will be the first in a series of increases the state will see.

In the New York City, Long Island, and Westchester areas, residents will see an increase to $16 instead.

Once the increase begins and you are not paid the proper amount, you can file a complaint by clicking here.

The LLC Transparency Act will require Limited Liability Companies to identify their beneficial owners.

The identities of these owners will be put into a database accessible for government agencies and law enforcement. The purpose of this database, according to Governor Hochul is to uncover any potential misconduct that could be “masked by the opaque ownership structure of an LLC.”

This new law, which was signed by Governor Hochul, will put signs up in retail stores to teach customers how to be aware of skimming. This is to prevent EBT cardholders from being scammed out of their benefits.

Skimming is a type of scam where the scammer uses a device and places it on a card reader. This is to trick the customer into placing the card into the device, which will allow the culprit to steal information from the victim’s card.

Starting New Year’s Day, toll prices on the Thruway will increase by 5%. If you’re heading from Geneva to Rochester, prices will go up to $1.12. This will be the first toll price adjustment in years, but prices are expected to increase further once we reach the year 2027.

A bill signed into law will expand the eligibility of victim compensation funds to crime victims and survivors. Now, victims of crimes will no longer have to present documentation from police to get compensation.

Additionally, the law will also expand the window of time for victims to file a compensation claim and provides victims other forms of evidence to show a crime occurred.