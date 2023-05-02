ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul signed two bills into law Tuesday for women’s reproductive health. The announcement comes one year after the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision was leaked on the national level. Hochul says the purpose of these laws is to expand access and make women feel safe in their right to choose.

Last year at this time, it was leaked that Roe vs. Wade would be overturned, meaning the right to have an abortion would no longer be a constitutional right. The ruling had been in place for almost 50 years. The Dobbs vs. Jackson decision allowed each state to choose whether or not abortion would be a right for women. Now, a year later, Governor Kathy Hochul is working to make access to reproductive health resources more available after two bills were signed into law. The first law makes sure emergency contraception is available on SUNY and CUNY campuses. The second makes over-the-counter birth control pills available to women through local pharmacies in New York State. Governor Hochul says it’s especially important for women in college.

“So many New Yorkers live in healthcare deserts and as you heard from one of our speakers, you know trying to get an appointment, then waiting, then it gets canceled, and you know a lot of people need these services – especially our college-aged students,” says Hochul.

Deja Crenshaw, a student at SUNY Monroe Community College agrees.

“I know there is a percentage of sexual assaults and stuff like that that do happen on student campuses and in dorm rooms and stuff like that. And I know there are a lot of people like women and girls who can get pregnant from those situations and those issues happening.

These laws don’t take effect until January and according to Hochul there will be rules to come.

We received a statment from Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in response to over-the-counter abortion pills saying quote:

“Earlier this year, I joined an amicus brief with nearly 150 of my congressional colleagues supporting a lawsuit that challenges the FDA’s improper approval and deregulation process of chemical abortion drugs. Chemical abortion drugs purchased online and in stores with no doctor supervision place the lives and health of women and girls at risk. I have also introduced and supported legislation in Congress to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from attacks by radical activists. When Democrats make it harder for women to choose alternatives to abortion, like the compassionate care and support of pro-life pregnancy centers, they are no longer even pro-choice, they are simply pro-abortion. As a strong pro-life advocate, I will always stand for the unborn and oppose the dangerous abortion-on-demand policies that are being pushed by far-left politicians in New York and Washington,” said Congresswoman Tenney.