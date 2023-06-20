ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting June 20, a new law in New York State will require gift card selling businesses to display warnings at or near where any are displayed or sold.

Officials say there has been an increase in scammers requesting gift cards as a payment, due to the fact the funds are nearly impossible to trace.

The bill was introduced back in May by Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez.

“We want businesses to comply with the law, and we want to help increase the public’s awareness of these increasingly popular scams, so we encourage any business that has not already done so to post a warning notice where gift cards or displayed or sold,” she said.

The Federal Trade Commission says in 2022, nearly 65,000 consumers filed a complaint related to gift card scams. This equated to a loss of $228.3 million.