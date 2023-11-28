ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new report from the Attorney General’s Office found that professional fundraisers received a quarter of every dollar donated to the charities that hired them.

The information came from the yearly “Pennies for Charity: Fundraising by Professional Fundraisers” report, released by AG Letitia James. It aims to give information to charities about for-profit fundraisers’ performances.

For the year 2022, the report says that professional fundraisers received a total of over $347 million in fees and expenses. After analyzing over 570 campaigns, charities received 77% of donations, which is an increase from the year prior, which was 73%.

Furthermore, 48% of charities received less than half of the funds raised as the professional fundraisers received the rest and 17% of expenses went over revenue and cost them over $11 million.

Attorney General James says that New Yorkers who want to donate to charities deserve to do so without the fear of their money being mishandled, especially over the holidays.

“With the holiday season and Giving Tuesday soon approaching, I encourage anyone looking to donate this winter to consult our tips for charitable giving and ensure that their gifts are put to good use,” said AG James. “My office will continue to work throughout the season to protect New Yorkers from fraud and ensure transparency in the operation of charitable organizations.”

If you wish to donate, the Attorney General’s Office reminds you to ask questions if contacted by a telemarketer, verify mail with charitable appeals, and do research before donating online.