ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that they are breaking ground for the second phase of the construction of the hall’s second floor.

The building’s second floor will be transformed, with officials saying that it will become the new home for the actual Hall of Fame.

The project will also restore some of the building’s architecture such as the spiral staircase and the limestone exterior, while also adding some modern elements such as a new elevator.

Construction on the second floor is led by a team from LeChase Construction Services — and is entirely women-led.