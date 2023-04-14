Traffic sign with flags reading Utilitary Work Ahead with traffic cones on road with electronic arrow pointing to the right to divert traffic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the National Grid reminds drivers to be mindful of work zones on roads and highways. As temperatures continue to rise, work crews will begin infrastructure upgrades on roads and highways.

According to the National Grid, struck-by incidents are a leading cause of death among construction workers and the leading cause of nonfatal injuries in the construction industry. The U.S. Department of Transportation offers the following tips to drivers:

Plan ahead: When possible, avoid work zones and use detours where available.

Stay focused: Keep your eyes on the road. Take note of all work zone signage. Keep your hands on the wheel and off your cell phone, radio, navigation device, and food and drink.

Slow down: Follow the posted speeds. Fines increase for speeding in a work zone.

Move into an open lane: Move into an open lane when it is safe and possible. Look for vehicles in your blind spot.

Keep your distance: Leave sufficient space between you and the vehicle in front of you. Never cut off a bus or large commercial vehicle.

The New York State Thruway Authority reported a Thruway Maintenance employee was injured on Friday morning when a vehicle crashed into a Thruway attenuator truck on I-95. The crash occurred inside a work zone.