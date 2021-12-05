National Grid ramps up staffing ahead of high winds through Upstate NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — High winds and severe weather are forecasted to roll into Western New York Sunday evening, and utility companies are beefing up staffing to keep up with any damage and outages.

National Grid said Sunday it’s bringing in extra staff and extending evening and overnight work shifts as damaging winds blow through the area.

The company also put its “comprehensive emergency response plan” into motion.

This means placing crews with replacement equipment in areas expected to take the most damage, bringing in outside resources and sending a team out to clear fallen trees. The company plans to speak with municipal leaders to keep everyone in the loop on safety information and planning.

In total, National Grid has “increased its statewide field force to include more than 2,300 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers.”

National Grid provided safety tips for customers to keep in mind:

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to

prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a

respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

charge all electronic devices before the storm. Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

assistance during an outage.

To stay informed with or report an outage, you can use the organization’s website here.