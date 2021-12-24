Nassau County DA won’t prosecute Andrew Cuomo over trooper’s sexual harassment allegation

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. The U.S. Department of Justice began a civil inquiry in August into sexual harassment claims made against former Cuomo, New York officials disclosed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NASSAU COUNTY, NY — The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office shut down the possibility of a criminal prosecution against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the district.

Prosecutors had investigated allegations of misconduct made by a state trooper who said Cuomo had touched her at Belmont Racetrack in September of 2019. The allegations were credible and “deeply troubling,” but they weren’t criminal under New York law, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said.

“It is important to note that our investigation was limited to alleged conduct at Belmont Racetrack, and prosecutors in other jurisdictions continue to review other allegations of misconduct by Mr. Cuomo,” Smith said. “We thank the brave individuals who came forward and cooperated with our office during this investigation, and gratefully acknowledge our colleagues, Attorney General James and the New York State Assembly, for their diligence and collaboration.”

The trooper said Cuomo’s conduct made her feel feel “completely violated.”

Joyce said her office had finished their investigation into the September 2019 incident detailed in AG Letitia James’ report.