ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park was lifted as of midnight Monday, Orchard Park police announced.

The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice.

In addition to Orchard Park, the travel bans in the Town and Village of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell, Town of Evans, and Village of Angola were all lifted as of 6 a.m. Monday and replaced with a travel advisory, Erie County officials announced Sunday night.

The City of Lackawanna and City of Buffalo south of William Street continue to have their travel bans in effect until further notice.

The travel advisories in the following municipalities have also been lifted:

Akron

Alden

Amherst

Brant

Cheektowaga

City of Tonawanda

Clarence

Concord

Collins

Farnham

Gowanda

Grand Island

Kenmore

Lancaster

Newstead

North Collins

Sardinia

Sloan

Springville

North Collins

Williamsville

NITTEC is reporting that Route 219 has reopened. In addition to this, Exits 56 and 57 on I-90 have reopened to all except for commercial vehicles.

Orchard Park police said in a release that “travel is difficult in certain areas” and that “many pieces of large construction equipment are working 24 hours a day for the next several days” in order to clear the snow off roads in the area.

Orchard Park led all of western New York with 77 inches of snow dating back to the start of the snowstorm on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.