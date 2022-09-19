ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Are you registered to vote?

National Voter Registration Day — a nonpartisan effort every September that works to celebrate democracy and increase political participation — is happening once again on Tuesday.

The Monroe County Board of Elections will be participating with a coordinated day of voter registration drives around the area. Stop by any location with a drivers license, permit, or non-driver ID card, your Social Security number, and your ZIP code currently on record with the DMV.

The Board of Elections will hold a booth at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (161 Chestnut Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, there will be free snacks, giveaway items, and nonpartisan voting resources available.

Other locations that will be participating in National Voter Registration Day include:

Nazareth College

University of Rochester

Rochester Institute of Technology

Monore Community College

St. John Fisher University

Suny Brockport

League of Women Voters

Residents can also get mail-in registration forms at any county post office, or register electronically to vote at any county DMV.

The next election in Monroe County will take place on Election Day: Tuesday, November 8. To vote in this election, citizens must be registered 25 days before the election (Friday, October 14). To vote in the spring primary elections, citizens must register with either the Democrats or Republicans.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must: