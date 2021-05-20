Missing person alert issued for 17-month-old child in Utica, possibly in Syracuse

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amber Alert was sent out by Utica Police for 17-month-old Arell Outten, who was picked up by his uncle, Divone Outten on Thursday morning. The child was picked up at approximately 10:30 a.m.









At around 3 p.m., Utica Police were notified that the child had not been returned, after Outten was initially supposed to bring back the child after a short time and did not bring him back.

At 5:15 p.m., the Amber Alert was sent out with the vehicle described as a gray 2012 Dodge Journey with NYS license plate number KLF9165.

According to Utica Police, it’s possible Outten is in the Syracuse area.