Missing person alert issued for 17-month-old child in Utica, possibly in Syracuse

New York State
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Amber Alert was sent out by Utica Police for 17-month-old Arell Outten, who was picked up by his uncle, Divone Outten on Thursday morning. The child was picked up at approximately 10:30 a.m.  

At around 3 p.m., Utica Police were notified that the child had not been returned, after Outten was initially supposed to bring back the child after a short time and did not bring him back. 

At 5:15 p.m., the Amber Alert was sent out with the vehicle described as a gray 2012 Dodge Journey with NYS license plate number KLF9165.

According to Utica Police, it’s possible Outten is in the Syracuse area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss