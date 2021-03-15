Millions set aside for New York restaurants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There could be more economic relief for restaurants across New York.

The new federal economic relief package provides $28.6 billion for restaurants, food trucks and bars across the United States.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, this fund is a grant, not a loan.

Kainos Restaurant in Rochester was forced to close twice. The owner says economic relief would be great, if it helps businesses like his be made whole again.

“That’s the funds you can’t get back,” Jeffrey Scott said.

“It could have been profit, it could be paying off rent, it could be paying employees, RG&E — that’s where relief would probably help if you don’t have to pay it back, because we have proof we lost this. You don’t get proof of potential business, but exactly what we’ve lost. We’re hoping that if it’s something you don’t have to jump through hoops for, I’m all for it.”

Funding will be available to restaurants with 20 or fewer locations. It provides up to $5 million per restaurant and $10 million for a restaurant group.