Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 2021 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductees

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductee class on Monday, International Women’s Day.
The inductees include:
- Octavia Butler — author
- Judy Chicago — artist
- Rebecca Halstead — Brigadier General, Ret., Motivational Speaker
- Mia Hamm — Olympic Athlete, Philanthropist
- Joy Harjo — poet
- Emily Howland — activist, educator
- Katherine Johnson — NASA mathematician
- Indra Nooyi — business executive
- Michelle Obama — author, former First Lady
The National Women’s Hall of Fame will hold its 2021 induction ceremony on October 2 at the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building in Seneca Falls. The event will be live-streamed. More information will be available as the day approaches.