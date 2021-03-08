Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 2021 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductees

New York State
Posted: / Updated:
Michelle Obama

FILE – In this May 11, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an appearance in Atlanta. Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm are among those chosen for the 2021 National Women’s Hall of Fame class announced Monday, March 8, 2021. Former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead, the first female commanding general at the strategic level during combat in Iraq, are also included along with several other women. The Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductee class on Monday, International Women’s Day.

The inductees include:

  • Octavia Butler — author
  • Judy Chicago — artist
  • Rebecca Halstead — Brigadier General, Ret., Motivational Speaker 
  • Mia Hamm — Olympic Athlete, Philanthropist 
  • Joy Harjo — poet
  • Emily Howland — activist, educator
  • Katherine Johnson — NASA mathematician
  • Indra Nooyi — business executive
  • Michelle Obama — author, former First Lady

The National Women’s Hall of Fame will hold its 2021 induction ceremony on October 2 at the 1844 Seneca Knitting Mill building in Seneca Falls. The event will be live-streamed. More information will be available as the day approaches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss