SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the New York State Fairgrounds, construction is underway on a memorial for fallen highway workers. This will honor all people who died while on duty for the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority or local DPW’s.

In the history of the state DOT alone, 56 people have lost their lives on the job. The stone base will be decorated with bronze road cones, shovels, and work boots.

The memorial is expected to be ready when the New York State Fair opens in August.