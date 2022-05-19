BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The felony hearing for the 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting this past Saturday was adjourned Thursday morning.

He has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder, of which he has pleaded not guilty. So far, no charges have been filed in federal court. He will be back in court for further proceedings on June 9 at 9:30 a.m.

A full statement from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn can be read below:

“The felony hearing scheduled to occur this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah has been adjourned pursuant to New York State Criminal Procedure Law Article 180.80 due to action of the Grand Jury. The matter is scheduled to return for further proceedings on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hannah. The defendant continues to remain held without bail. There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury. As are all persons accused of a crime, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Payton Gendron stands with his defense team during a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14, fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Payton Gendron is led into the courtroom for a hearing at Erie County Court, in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Gendron faces charges in the May 14 fatal shooting at a supermarket. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

11 of the 13 people who were shot on Saturday were Black.

Killed

Injured

Someone could be heard shouting “Payton, you’re a coward!” as the suspect was being led out of the courtroom.

This past June, the suspect underwent a mental health evaluation regarding a threat made against his high school.

If convicted, the accused shooter could spend life in prison without parole. He’s currently in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on suicide watch.