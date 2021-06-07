Market 32, American Dairy Association to provide milk to local food banks this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — While there are many signs indicating a return to normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity continues to be an ongoing issue. Summer is generally a difficult time for food insecure families because children lose access to free or reduced-price meals at schools, including nourishment from milk.

To offer assistance, Price Chopper/Market 32 will once again join forces with American Dairy Association North East in support of Fill a Glass with Hope to provide fresh milk to local food banks.

During June, National Dairy Month, shoppers at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont can ‘round up’ their change at checkout to donate and help make milk available to children and families in their local community.

Within the trusted channel of this campaign, 100% of all donations will remain local and help deliver milk and essential nutrition to families with children in need in our communities.

Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners, and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks.