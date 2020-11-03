Major vehicle crash involving State Trooper on I86W near exit 42

New York State

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic has been shut down on I-86W near exit 42 after a major two-vehicle crash involving a State Trooper.

The accident happened between the Savona and Campbell exits on I-86W on Tuesday evening and all traffic is being pushed onto exit 43.

Neither of the drivers are currently at the scene and their conditions are unknown at this time.

New York State Police, NYSDOT, and the Campbell Fire Department are all on scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News is at the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

