N.Y. (WETM) — Kids who attend public school in New York State will have an extra day off to celebrate a cultural holiday.

On Sept 9., Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that declared Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State. All public schools will be closed on this holiday every year from now on.

“By designating Lunar New Year as an official school holiday, we are taking an important step in recognizing the importance of New York’s AAPI community and the rich diversity that makes New York so great,” said Hochul. “It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions.”

Lunar New Year marks the first new moon of the lunar calendar. This holiday is celebrated by millions of Asians across the globe, and it’s the most important holiday in China. Different cultures celebrate this holiday with different traditions, but it’s common to celebrate this holiday by spending time with family, eating traditional foods, and adorning the house with red decorations.

The moon cycles don’t line up with the Gregorian calendar, so Lunar New Year is celebrated on a different date every year. This holiday typically lands towards the end of January or the end of February. The next Lunar New Year will be on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.