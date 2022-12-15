ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a hefty snowstorm approaching, governor Hochul will be holding a storm briefing in Albany at 1 p.m. Hochul began her briefing noting the FISU World University Games coming to Lake Placid.

Hochul comments on how excited she is for the FISU World University Games to be coming to Lake Placid. The games are expected to bring 240 million to the New York economy. Hochul went on to express her gratitude on how New York residents and workers handled the record-breaking snowstorm back in November. She states the storm was “one for the ages.”

Pertaining to the storm starting December 15, Hochul explains that being prepared and repositioning resources will help New York succeed. Hochul stated that being ready for the worst case possible will aid in the quick turn around and process of getting through a storm. The governor expressed the winds are the most concerning aspect of the upcoming storm. Winds can lead to powerlines down causing danger to drivers and loss of power. Hochul explains if residents stay off the roads and everyone is prepared, the storm will transition well.