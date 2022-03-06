BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered remarks Sunday morning at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn, the first public appearance he’s made since his resignation on August 10, 2021.

When Cuomo took the podium, he stated “I’ve gone through a very difficult time these past few months. I resigned as Governor, the press roasted me… it was one of the roughest times of my life.”

Cuomo then began to detail the several sexual assault allegations brought up against him. He apologized for his behavior multiple times, all the while alluding that several Attorney Generals’ investigations led to no convictions. “Tens of millions of dollars were spent on investigations… your money!”, said the former Governor.

Cuomo also mentioned the firing of his brother from CNN mentioning ‘cancel culture’.

The former Governor ended the remarks saying, “I have many options in life and I am open to all, but on the question if I am at peace, No I am not. But I don’t want to be at peace, and by the way I don’t think you should be at peace either. We have too much work to do to be at peace.”