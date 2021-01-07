LISTEN LIVE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conference call on COVID-19 response effort

                                                 
January 09 2021 01:05 pm

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Thursday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts, and address the violence in Washington D.C.

Capitol chaos

The governor began the conference call by addressing Wednesday’s chaos in Washington D.C. where a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

“People say ‘well President Trump started it yesterday,'” Gov. Cuomo said. “I disagree. President Trump didn’t start it yesterday, President Trump started this four years ago. When you spread hatred, and mistrust, and division — don’t be surprised at the ugliness. This is four years of placing wedges in every crack of society. The story ends the way the story began.

“This is a man who spent four years touching the darker side of humanity, exploiting fear; exploiting fear of people who are different, preying on insecurity — that’s what yesterday was,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It was an explosion of hate that he created over four years. That’s his legacy. That’s his legacy.’

MORE | Schumer, Pelosi call for Trump to be ‘immediately removed from office’

“Even his great conservative allies now turn on him, because it was a universal disgrace for the entire world to see,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Party of law and order? They couldn’t stop thugs from breaking windows and climbing in and vandalizing the nation’s capital? Party of law and order? Law and order, and for hours on TV they couldn’t even stop a crowd of thugs? Think about the great irony. ‘I stand with police.’ It went on four hours. The party of law and order.

“Anyways, in some ways, I think it brings the story to a full and fitting climax,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The American people reject hate, reject violence, reject division — they do it now with one clear voice. That’s what he accomplished: Universal condemnation, which is what he deserved.”

Thursday’s data

The governor provided the following statewide COVID-19 data:

  • Test Results Reported – 238,550
  • Total Positive – 17,636
  • Percent Positive – 7.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization –  8,548 (-117)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,050
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,424 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 859 (-18)
  • Total Discharges – 107,243 (+924)
  • Deaths – 197
  • Total Deaths – 31,164

Yesterday, 238,550 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.39 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region10.12%10.07%10.04%
Central New York9.13%9.13%8.51%
Finger Lakes10.32%10.29%10.09%
Long Island9.61%9.52%9.51%
Mid-Hudson8.33%8.18%8.21%
Mohawk Valley10.70%10.67%10.38%
New York City6.38%6.39%6.38%
North Country9.19%9.19%8.80%
Southern Tier5.41%5.56%5.55%
Western New York8.61%8.76%8.46%
Statewide7.94%7.92%7.85%

U.K. strain and hospitalization rate

The governor said concern over the U.K. strain continues, although to date there has still only been one confirmed case of which, discovered earlier this week in Saratoga County.

“We believe there are more,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday. “It’s very hard to test for that strain of the virus. In the U.K. it took everything three weeks.”

The governor warned that the new strain could impose a greater risk of overwhelming hospital systems across New York state.

“We are continuing to see an increasing hospitalization rate and the red line is overwhelming the hospitalization systems,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The primary problem in hospital capacity right now is staff shortage. It’s not the problem we had in the spring. Nearly all hospitals are reporting staff shortage, primarily nurses.”

Hospital capacity availability

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in RegionPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region4890.05%24%27%
Central New York3950.05%21%27%
Finger Lakes9160.08%30%30%
Long Island15790.06%23%30%
Mid-Hudson9510.04%33%41%
Mohawk Valley3080.06%23%29%
New York City30600.04%30%32%
North Country1020.02%33%52%
Southern Tier2100.03%41%46%
Western New York5380.04%29%29%
Statewide85480.04%29%33%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)
Capital Region25220717%
Central New York26619026%
Finger Lakes39730524%
Long Island84371419%
Mid-Hudson69943440%
Mohawk Valley12710520%
New York City2454188526%
North Country634535%
Southern Tier1278335%
Western New York54335737%
NYS TOTAL25220728%

