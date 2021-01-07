LISTEN LIVE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conference call on COVID-19 response effort

Editor’s note: Audio for the governor’s conference call will be live streamed on this page at 3:30 p.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Thursday to give an update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts, and address the violence in Washington D.C.
Capitol chaos
The governor began the conference call by addressing Wednesday’s chaos in Washington D.C. where a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
“People say ‘well President Trump started it yesterday,'” Gov. Cuomo said. “I disagree. President Trump didn’t start it yesterday, President Trump started this four years ago. When you spread hatred, and mistrust, and division — don’t be surprised at the ugliness. This is four years of placing wedges in every crack of society. The story ends the way the story began.
“This is a man who spent four years touching the darker side of humanity, exploiting fear; exploiting fear of people who are different, preying on insecurity — that’s what yesterday was,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It was an explosion of hate that he created over four years. That’s his legacy. That’s his legacy.’
“Even his great conservative allies now turn on him, because it was a universal disgrace for the entire world to see,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Party of law and order? They couldn’t stop thugs from breaking windows and climbing in and vandalizing the nation’s capital? Party of law and order? Law and order, and for hours on TV they couldn’t even stop a crowd of thugs? Think about the great irony. ‘I stand with police.’ It went on four hours. The party of law and order.
“Anyways, in some ways, I think it brings the story to a full and fitting climax,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The American people reject hate, reject violence, reject division — they do it now with one clear voice. That’s what he accomplished: Universal condemnation, which is what he deserved.”
Thursday’s data
The governor provided the following statewide COVID-19 data:
- Test Results Reported – 238,550
- Total Positive – 17,636
- Percent Positive – 7.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,548 (-117)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,050
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,424 (+16)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 859 (-18)
- Total Discharges – 107,243 (+924)
- Deaths – 197
- Total Deaths – 31,164
Yesterday, 238,550 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.39 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|10.12%
|10.07%
|10.04%
|Central New York
|9.13%
|9.13%
|8.51%
|Finger Lakes
|10.32%
|10.29%
|10.09%
|Long Island
|9.61%
|9.52%
|9.51%
|Mid-Hudson
|8.33%
|8.18%
|8.21%
|Mohawk Valley
|10.70%
|10.67%
|10.38%
|New York City
|6.38%
|6.39%
|6.38%
|North Country
|9.19%
|9.19%
|8.80%
|Southern Tier
|5.41%
|5.56%
|5.55%
|Western New York
|8.61%
|8.76%
|8.46%
|Statewide
|7.94%
|7.92%
|7.85%
U.K. strain and hospitalization rate
The governor said concern over the U.K. strain continues, although to date there has still only been one confirmed case of which, discovered earlier this week in Saratoga County.
“We believe there are more,” Gov. Cuomo said Thursday. “It’s very hard to test for that strain of the virus. In the U.K. it took everything three weeks.”
The governor warned that the new strain could impose a greater risk of overwhelming hospital systems across New York state.
“We are continuing to see an increasing hospitalization rate and the red line is overwhelming the hospitalization systems,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The primary problem in hospital capacity right now is staff shortage. It’s not the problem we had in the spring. Nearly all hospitals are reporting staff shortage, primarily nurses.”
Hospital capacity availability
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|489
|0.05%
|24%
|27%
|Central New York
|395
|0.05%
|21%
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|916
|0.08%
|30%
|30%
|Long Island
|1579
|0.06%
|23%
|30%
|Mid-Hudson
|951
|0.04%
|33%
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|308
|0.06%
|23%
|29%
|New York City
|3060
|0.04%
|30%
|32%
|North Country
|102
|0.02%
|33%
|52%
|Southern Tier
|210
|0.03%
|41%
|46%
|Western New York
|538
|0.04%
|29%
|29%
|Statewide
|8548
|0.04%
|29%
|33%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg.)
|Capital Region
|252
|207
|17%
|Central New York
|266
|190
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|305
|24%
|Long Island
|843
|714
|19%
|Mid-Hudson
|699
|434
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|105
|20%
|New York City
|2454
|1885
|26%
|North Country
|63
|45
|35%
|Southern Tier
|127
|83
|35%
|Western New York
|543
|357
|37%
|NYS TOTAL
|252
|207
|28%
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.