LISTEN: Allison mack and Keith Raniere discuss NXIVM branding process

(WTEN) — A recording of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere discussing the branding process for several women involved in Raniere’s cult NXIVM has been released. The two are heard discussing the process in which the women should be branded, which includes strapping women to a table while the procedure takes place.

Raniere was influential in the DOS program run through NXIVM. This was considered his ‘inner circle’ and operated off of a slave, master relationship. Part of a ‘slaves’ initiation into DOS included giving incriminating evidence to ‘masters’, often called ‘collateral’ that could be used as blackmail. It also included getting branded with what look like Raniere’s and Mack’s initials.

He explains that each of the strokes should have something that is said while the stroke is being applied and then having the women repeat it back. He then tasks Mack and the others with finalizing that plan.

Raniere is heard telling Mack that the act of strapping the women to the table would be an ‘act of submission’ and would further reinforce DOS’ ideas. He also says he would like the brand done in ‘an orderly fashion’ saying each of the seven strokes of the brand has a ‘ritualization.’

He also asks if the women should be totally nude and getting video of the event for ‘collateral.’ He then goes into how each person should be tied up before the branding so it looks ‘sacrificial.’ He also says that each person should ask to be branded before they are tied down.

He makes multiple mention of Mack previously getting a brand and why she and some of the other top members should determine the process for the branding based off his ideas.

Mack says that one of the most powerful moments during her branding session was linking the pain from the branding to her master and using that pain to think about the love of her master. Raniere says that when we feel pain it shows us how much we can love.

Mack is set to be sentenced on June 30. Federal prosecutors have asked for a reduced sentence for her due to her cooperation in the investigation. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, including the acts of extortion and forced labor in April 2019. The charges carry a maximum of 40 years in prison or 20 years on each count.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October, 2020.