ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to propose changes to bail reform, according to a report by the New York Post. The changes include adding discretion to detain criminals for more crimes, including repeat offenders.



On Tuesday, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was asked about bail reform.

“I think the Governor has been very clear that the reforms that we did, were right,” stated Stewart-Cousins. “The orchestrated message that somehow this was wrong is not true. We are trying to invest in the kinds of services that we need in order to make sure that criminals are are criminalized, but that we are pushing up our mental Heath response and are looking at gun trafficking….”

Now just a few days later, the New York Post reported a 10 point plan that is to be proposed by the Governor that would make changes to Bail Reform. It includes giving judges more discretion— something Republican Senator Jim Tedisco has been calling for.

“For two and half years, I’ve had a bill in place exactly— for the most part, what the governor is talking about,” said Tedisco. “Give discretion back to judges for the violent crimes that take place. We are not talking about stealing apples from a tree or shop lifting or anything like that. We are talking about serious violent predators making sure there is a cash bail opportunity and an ability to make a decision if they are a danger to themselves and to others.:

Senator Tedisco said he thinks the Governor’s plan for change could be a political decision because of the upcoming election.

He tells me he would like the legislation to be negotiated openly with input from law enforcement officials and judges. He would also like it be a stand-alone bill, not included in the state budget.

The Governor’s spokesperson, Hazel Crampton-Hays, released a statement that said, “ As the governor has said consistently since becoming governor, she does not negotiate in public. We look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to deliver a budget to serve New Yorkers.”

When asked if Speaker Carl Heastie had a statement to share regarding the 10 point plan, Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, was told no by his press secretary. She reached out to Leader Andrea-Stewart Cousin’s Office as well, but did not get a response.